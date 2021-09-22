Eastbourne park lake contains potentially toxic algae

A park in Eastbourne has potentially toxic algae in its lake which could harm dogs and children.

Eastbourne Borough Council posted an image on social media of a sign in Shinewater Park warning parents and pet owners about the blue-green algae.

On social media the council said, “Neighbourhood First have put signs up about blue-green algae at entry points to Shinewater Park, but please bear in mind this could also be in other water courses nearby too.”

The warning sign in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne.

The sign pictured suggests nobody touches or ingests the water while also warning residents to keep children and pets away from the lake.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring in open water and comes about in sunny, warm weather.

The council warns that some of the toxins produced by the algae can cause rashes, nausea and vomiting.

According to Blue Cross, blue-green algae can be toxic to dogs and owners are urged to contact a vet ‘immediately’ if they suspect poisoning.