Eastbourne man’s dogs fall ill after jumping into potentially toxic lake

Two dogs fell ill, with one losing the use of its hind legs, after going into a lake in Eastbourne, according to the owner.

Allen Taylor said two of his three dogs went into the lake in Shinewater Park on Wednesday, September 1 before falling ill at the weekend.

The Rotherfield Avenue resident believes his dogs became ill because of the naturally occurring blue-green algae in the water.

Allen Taylor's dogs that fell ill SUS-210923-091754001

Blue-green algae comes about in sunny, warm weather and can produce toxins that lead to rashes, nausea and vomiting.

He said, “Quite a bit of money later at the vets, and after several injections and week-long medication, they are both coming out the other side and becoming more normal again.

“I posted on a Facebook local group and several other people have had the same as me.”

Mr Taylor added, “Luckily both dogs seem to be on the mend. One is fully recovered and one is still on the mend.

The algae in Shinewater Park lake, Eastbourne. Picture from Allen Taylor SUS-210923-090930001

“I just want to make sure that people know that their dogs could become very ill if they go towards that water.”

A spokesperson from the council said, “We have put warning signs up around the lake advising dog walkers about the risks and posted messages on our social media channels.”

Algae in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne. Picture from Allen Taylor SUS-210923-091716001