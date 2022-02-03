MP’s ‘Muslimness’ complaint will be one person’s word against another’s

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani alleged she was sacked from a ministerial post because of her ‘Muslimness’ click here to read

Chief Whip Mark Spencer immediately stepped up to identify himself as the one responsible for the sacking.

He denies the charge emphatically and claims it is defamatory.

Unless there are other witnesses and/or written evidence, the dispute is presumably going to amount to one person’s word against that of another.

But if the charge is valid, a puzzle remains. Nadhim Zahawi is the Secretary of State for Education. Sajid Javid is the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. How has their ‘Muslimness’ not stopped them from getting where they are?

For that matter, why has their Hinduism not stood in the way of Rishi Sunak’s and Priti Patel’s advancement to Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary respectively?

The Conservative Party is the only one which can boast as many individuals from ethnic minorities to government positions as it does, in addition to being the sole provider of not one but two female prime ministers.