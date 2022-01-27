Beachy Head bus more at home in a US theme park
From: Greg Willcocks, Park Avenue, Eastbourne
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:13 pm
Regarding the Banana Bus at Black Robin Farm, near Beachy Head.
Have the plonkers gone glamping bonkers?
The bus is totally incongruous.
More suited to an American theme park and not in a prominent position within the South Downs National Park.
While we can all applaud the desire for increased tourist revenue, it should at least be painted British Racing Green, more in keeping with this quintessential English scene.
