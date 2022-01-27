Beachy Head bus more at home in a US theme park

Regarding the Banana Bus at Black Robin Farm, near Beachy Head.

Have the plonkers gone glamping bonkers?

The bus is totally incongruous.

American school bus parked at Beachy Head as a tourist location for glamping. Picture by Roger Charlwood SUS-220127-094008001

More suited to an American theme park and not in a prominent position within the South Downs National Park.

While we can all applaud the desire for increased tourist revenue, it should at least be painted British Racing Green, more in keeping with this quintessential English scene.