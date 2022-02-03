Are we sleepwalking into a war with Russia?
From: Ian Turner, Prideaux Road, Eastbourne
re we sleep walking into yet another war, with the Russia Ukraine crisis?
Everyone knows that Putin is the supreme oligarch!
However, having worked in Russia , those people under 25 do not want war.
If you look at history , if NATO had honoured its 1991 guarantee that there would be no expansion to Russian borders. Russia is surrounded by a NATO presence in Poland and Turkey. This started by an overthrow of an elected government in Ukraine!
Surely, we have leant our lessons in Iraq, Libya and Bosnia that intervention does not end well.
The anti-war movements should fight the insane warmongering of the British Government , and demand de-escalation. The only ones that come out of this well is the arms dealers.
