Are we sleepwalking into a war with Russia?

re we sleep walking into yet another war, with the Russia Ukraine crisis?

Everyone knows that Putin is the supreme oligarch!

However, having worked in Russia , those people under 25 do not want war.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards an aircraft as he departs to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, February 1, 2022 in London, England. The prime minister will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support for Ukraine as 100,000 Russian troops amass on the Ukraine border. The UK also announces £88m of new funding for Ukraine to help reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies. (Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images) NNL-220202-134806001

If you look at history , if NATO had honoured its 1991 guarantee that there would be no expansion to Russian borders. Russia is surrounded by a NATO presence in Poland and Turkey. This started by an overthrow of an elected government in Ukraine!

Surely, we have leant our lessons in Iraq, Libya and Bosnia that intervention does not end well.

The anti-war movements should fight the insane warmongering of the British Government , and demand de-escalation. The only ones that come out of this well is the arms dealers.