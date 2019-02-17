Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision on A22 near Eastbourne

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A22 near Eastbourne.

The collision happened on the A22 Golden Jubilee Way just after 4.30pm today (February 17).

Emergency services at the scene. ''Photo by Dan Jessup

Police closed off the road at 4.45pm, to allow for an air ambulance to land.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed a motorcyclist had come off their motorbike and was airlifted to hospital.

He confirmed the road was now fully open.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital. Photo by Dan Jessup

