A22 near Eastbourne closed both ways after collision

The A22 Golden Jubilee Way near Eastbourne is closed both ways following a collision.

A motorbike and car were involved in the collision, which happened between Willingdon Drive and the B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout), traffic reports say.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

Police closed off the road at 4.45pm, to allow for an air ambulance to land.

The road is now fully open. Read our updated story here: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision on A22 near Eastbourne

