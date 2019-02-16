Man in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in Eastbourne

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in Eastbourne.

The man, believed to be aged approximately 75, went into cardiac arrest in Wellesley Road, near All Souls Church, police said.

A man went into cardiac arrest in Wellesley Road in Eastbourne. Picture: Google Street View

A number of police and ambulance vehicles attended the incident, which happened just after 1pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We were notified by the ambulance service that a man had gone into cardiac arrest.

“We attended and by the time we got there an ambulance was already on scene and the man was taken to hospital.”

The ambulance service has been approached for a comment.

