Motorcyclist, 20, seriously hurt after Willingdon crash
Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a young motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 4:52 pm
Sussex Police is investigating a collision between a car and a motorbike, which happened on Eastbourne Road at Willingdon on Thursday evening (November 11).
"Emergency services were called to the collision at about 7.35pm," a police spokesperson said.
"A 20-year-old man who was riding his motorbike, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries.
"The woman driver of the Kia car involved and her passenger were uninjured."
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1324 of 11/11.
