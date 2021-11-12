Car and motorbike involved in Willingdon collision

A car and a motorbike crashed in Willingdon last night (Thursday, November 11).

The incident happened at around 7.15pm in The Triangle off Eastbourne Road, according to an eye-witness.

The eye-witness said the road was closed but has since reopened.

A car being recovered following a collision in Willingdon. Picture from Lewis Isted SUS-211211-100553001

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “I can confirm ambulance crews attended following reports of an RTC on Eastbourne Road at approximately 7.40pm yesterday (November 11).

“A male motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene for a leg injury before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said The Triangle was blocked until 8.40pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson added, “The motorcyclist sustained a serious injury and was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

A damaged car following a collision in Willingdon. Picture from Lewis Isted SUS-211211-115225001

A car being recovered following a collision in Willingdon. Picture from Lewis Isted SUS-211211-100613001