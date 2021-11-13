Eastbourne collision sparks emergency response

The emergency services have responded to a crash in Eastbourne.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 1:46 pm

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 11.05 to a multi-vehicle collision in Meads Street.

They were joined at the scene by ambulance and fire crews.

One of the cars overturned, a police spokesperson said.

No one has been badly injured after the crash, police confirmed. Photo: Dan Jessup

They said one of the cars collided with a third vehicle, which was parked.

No one has been badly injured after the crash, police confirmed.

The road was closed whilst recovery work took place but it has since reopened.

There was a large emergency response to the multi-vehicle collision in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo: Dan Jessup

Police have closed the road, whilst recovery work takes place. Photo: Dan Jessup
