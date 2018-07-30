Mixed reactions to new Eastbourne station entrance

The new entrance to Eastbourne railway station finally opened at the weekend, to mixed reviews.

The entrance, which replaced the side entry and is facing the taxi rank and Enterprise shopping centre, was due to open earlier this year but in April Southern said bad weather had delayed its completion by up to six weeks.

The side entrance to the station’s car park was closed months ago due to the decision to place the toilets behind the ticket barriers.

This caused problems with passengers running for their trains as it meant they had to travel all the way around the building to get inside.

The entrance came as part of a number of refurbishment works to the station, which included improvements to the toilets facilities, a new passenger information desk, and waiting room, and started in October 2017.

The new entrance was designed to be more accessible and was eventually opened to the public on Saturday (July 27).

But readers had mixed views on the entrance, and took to the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page (@eastbournenews) to air them.

Christie Bray said, “It looks nice but surely they should work on other things, for example the train delays?”

While Stella Vaughan added, “Finally! Only took them half a year. But they should have kept the other entrance.”

Dick Noden said, “Was it really necessary? Pity the trains don’t run on time.”

And Laurence Baker wrote, “Wrong location really considering it’s at the back it can’t really be seen there.”

Jeanetta Kelsey called it an ‘Unnecessary waste of money’ and Leanne Wesley said, “It may appeal to me more once the Arndale is more complete.”

But some were more positive. John Wheller said, “A much more sensible and wider entrance.” While Rachel Williams called it ‘stunning’ and Kym Walters said it looked ‘very smart’.

