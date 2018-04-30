Eastbourne station works delayed – as side entrance closure causes problems

Southern has apologised for the delay to works on Eastbourne station’s new entrance.

The rail company says the improvements have been delayed by up to six weeks due to bad weather.

A Southern spokesperson said, “We regret that the bad weather in March delayed the delivery of materials and then the start of bricklaying for the improvement work at Eastbourne station, so the opening of the new entrance has been delayed by up to six weeks overall.”

This comes as the closure of the building’s side entrance by the car park has been causing trouble for passengers.

The spokesperson said, “The side exit was closed so that we could make drainage alterations for the new toilets, which have now opened to the public, and also to avoid ticketless travel while undertaking changes to the gateline.

“We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience.”

The works started back in October and come alongside improvements to the station’s toilet facilities, passenger information desk, and waiting room.

The new entrance is hoped to be more accessible.