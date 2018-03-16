New retail units for Eastbourne station

New retail units are planned as part of the redevelopment of Eastbourne station.

Work started on a number of improvements to the station in October – including new toilet facilities, a improved waiting room and a wider, step free entrance by the car park.

It has emerged that a number of new retail or catering units are to be part of this redevelopment.

A spokesperson for GTR (Govia Thameslink Railway), which owns Southern Rail, said, “We are planning to redevelop some of the station’s existing rooms into retail units, but we can’t yet confirm how many separate units there will be or when they will be available.

“At this early stage we don’t have information on potential tenants.”

