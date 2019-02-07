Man who stole from Eastbourne United Football Club remanded in custody

Daryl Tones, 26, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of burglary other than dwelling.

The court heard he entered a garage at The Broadway, Eastbourne, between February 7 and February 21 last year and stole items, including electrical and hand tools.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

He also admitted three offences of failing to surrender to court custody on December 4, December 19 and June 27.

He indicated a plea of guilty to entering Eastbourne United Football Club as a trespasser between October 11 and 13 2017, and stealing alcohol, lottery tickets and cash.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 26 and remanded in custody.

