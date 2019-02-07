Eastbourne shoplifter handed prison sentence after magistrates decide he is a ‘professional criminal’

Peter Lonergan, 34, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, was given a prison sentence by magistrates who described him as ‘a professional criminal’.

Lonergan pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £139.26 from Marks and Spencers on August 17 when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 25.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £69.53 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because the number and nature of previous offences showed he was operating as a professional criminal.

See also: Woman banned from keeping animals after causing unnecessary suffering to a dog

See also: Eastbourne shoplifter stole thousands of pounds worth of items