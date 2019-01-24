Eastbourne woman made threats to kill and threatened to set fire to home

An Eastbourne woman has avoided a prison sentence after making threats to kill people and set fire to a home.

Amy Clarke, 22, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour and threatening violence when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 18.

The offence took place between October 1 and October 5 last year when she threatened violence against a couple, threatening to kill them, set fire to a house and damage a car.

The threats were sent via voice mail and messages.

She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at the Embassy Club, Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on September 7. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

