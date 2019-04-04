Eastbourne drink driver narrowly avoids jail after being more than three times over the legal limit

An Eastbourne man who was more than three times over the drink drive limit has been given a suspended jail sentence and banned from the road for more than four years according to a court document.

Jason Smith, 41, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, on February 16, while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

Scales of justice

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 111 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years and banned from driving for 52 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was the third similar offence in a five year period.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

