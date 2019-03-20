Man jailed after headbutting police officer in Eastbourne town centre

A man has been jailed after headbutting a police officer in Eastbourne according to a court document.

Jamie Coyle, 21, of Millais Road, Enfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on February 21. Coyle also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for offences of assault and threatening behaviour. He was sentenced to a total of 240 days in prison and ordered to pay £200 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he ‘headbutted a police officer while in a drunken state’.

