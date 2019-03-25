Eastbourne woman narrowly avoids prison after biting security guard and attacking people in town centre incident

Sophie Henderson, 31, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on October 13, according to a court document.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and causing actual bodily harm, at Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on September 8 and to two further charges of assault by beating on the same date.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay a total of £210 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘serious offences of assault which included biting and bodily punching a security guard, and spitting at others involved in this incident including police officers who were trying to help her, along with a separate unprovoked assault on a female, while subject to a suspended sentence, aggravated by previous convictions similar offences’, said the court document.

