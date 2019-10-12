Man tries to get girl into van in Eastbourne

A man tried to get a nine-year-old girl into his blue van in Eastbourne on Thursday (October 10).

Police say he pulled over in Ramsay Way and invited the girl to get in the vehicle at about 3.40pm that day.

There was no physical contact, police said, and the girl ran off.

A number of blue vans in the area were checked by officers and one driver spoken to, but there was nothing to link any of them to the report.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 930 of 10/10.

