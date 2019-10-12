Serious collision on Eastbourne roundabout

Emergency services rushed to a serious collision on Shinewater Roundabout in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Police, ambulances, and fire engines were sent to the scene on the A22 at about 1am.

PC Gareth Evers wrote on Twitter, “Sussex Police, SECAmb and ESFRS are currently on scene at a Road Traffic Collision on #ShinewaterRoundabout

“All roads leading to #ShinewaterRoundabout are closed so please avoid the area as best as you can.”

The road was reopened at about 2am.

PC Evers said, “Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconveniences caused.

“Please remember to drive to the conditions and if it’s wet, it’s slippery!”

It is not known if anyone was injured at this time.