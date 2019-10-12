Burglars damage and attempt to steal war memorial at Eastbourne church

Burglars attempted to remove a listed war memorial at an Eastbourne church in a ‘reprehensible’ attack on Thursday night (October 10).

St Saviour’s Church in South Street was targeted by lead thieves overnight who stole lead from over the parish office and damaged the memorial, which is inscribed with the names of the dead from the First World War.

Willingdon golf course targeted in ‘worst case of vandalism’ club has ever seen

Father Mark McAulay, who says this is the second time this year they have been targeted for lead, said, “As well as removing the lead over our parish office, thieves have attempted to remove and damaged our listed war memorial, on which is inscribed the names of the dead from the Great War – which is reprehensible.”

The incident happened overnight on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or on 101.