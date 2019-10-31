Hailsham gardener charged with burglary

A Hailsham landscape gardener has been charged with theft and burglary, Sussex Police says.

Walter Doe, of Station Road, appeared at Brighton Magistrate’s on Thursday (October 24).

According to police, the 29-year-old is alleged to have entered a building in Marle Green, near Heathfield, as a trespasser with intent to steal on September 23.

Doe is also charged with stealing a Swift caravan worth £20,000 on October 9, in Hailsham, said police.

The court remanded Doe in custody to await an appearance before Crown Court on Thursday, November 21.

