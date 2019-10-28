Suspected abduction car is found in Alfriston

A silver Lexus sought by police in connection with an assault and abduction has been found in Alfriston.

The alarm was raised at 2.37pm on Friday (October 25), when a member of the public reported he had seen a man being assaulted and the dragged into a Lexus car in Seaford.

Sussex Police says a man believed to be the victim of the incident has now made himself known to officers and reported that he was unharmed. The car was found in Alfriston on Saturday (October 26).

Police say four men – aged 22, 25, 28 and 29, all from Seaford – were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and have been bailed to November 22 while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Grantham.