Police chase in Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

A police chase through Sovereign Harbour resulted in two collisions in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Officers pursued a vehicle which had failed to stop for a marked police car in the Seaside area just after midnight – police said.

During the incident, police said the Audi car hit the police vehicle, causing damage, before hitting a parked Nissan Juke car in Madeira Drive.

The driver from the Audi ran off but Sussex Police said the two passengers – a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man – were arrested for going equipped for theft and taken to custody for questioning, where they remain.

A search was made for the driver but he was not found. No one was injured, police said.