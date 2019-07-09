Eastbourne teen was more than twice over drink drive limit at Sovereign Harbour

An eighteen year old local man was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he drove at Sovereign Harbour according to a court document.

Shaun Smedley, 18, of Antigua Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Atlantic Drive, Eastbourne, on June 1, while over the drink drive limit.  He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 75 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.

