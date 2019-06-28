Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault

An Eastbourne man has been banned from the Eastbourne Wetherspoons after carrying out an assault, according to a court document.

Calvin Fuller, 21, of Primrose Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offence took place at Wetherspoons, Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, on May 24.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and banned from the Cornfield Road Wetherspoons for one year.

See also: Pensioner banned from keeping geese

See also: Eastbourne woman fined for singing and loud talking