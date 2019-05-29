Eastbourne man made dozens of upskirt images of young girls and indecent images of children

David Dellow, 22, of Exeter Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to making 38 upskirt images of girls aged 11 - 12 in a public place according to a court document.

The offences took place between January 1 2017 and September 14. He indicated a plea of guilty to an additional charge of making an upskirt image of a school girl, while on a train on July 12. He also indicated guilty pleas to five charges of making indecent images of children, which included Category A, B and C levels of seriousness.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

The offences took place at Willingdon between September 5 2015 and February 2018. He indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in possession of extreme pornographic images of a person having intercourse with an animal and pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a prohibited image of a child. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 12 and released on unconditional bail.

