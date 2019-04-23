Eastbourne man stole whisky worth almost £300

An Eastbourne man has admitted to stealing whisky and body building protein powder according to a court document.

James Haynes, 38, of Colwood Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing protein powder, worth £44.99, from Holland and Barrett, at the Beacon Centre, Eastbourne, on January 21.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing whisky, worth £299, from Waitrose at Eastbourne, on February 19.

He was fined £25 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

