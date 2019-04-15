Singing and loud talking lands Eastbourne woman with a fine

An Eastbourne woman has admitted to failing to comply with a Council noise abatement order according to a court document

Casie Waters, 22, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a noise abatement order made by Eastbourne Borough Council that prohibited loud talking, shouting and singing.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offence took place at Eastbourne between October 24 and 25 last year. She was fined £270 and ordered to pay £555 in costs.

See also: Man jailed for headbutting police officer in Eastbourne town centre

See also: Man had heroin and crack cocaine at Eastbourne