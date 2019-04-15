Singing and loud talking lands Eastbourne woman with a fine

An Eastbourne woman has admitted to failing to comply with a Council noise abatement order according to a court document
Casie Waters, 22, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a noise abatement order made by Eastbourne Borough Council that prohibited loud talking, shouting and singing.
The offence took place at Eastbourne between October 24 and 25 last year. She was fined £270 and ordered to pay £555 in costs.
