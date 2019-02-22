Driver arrested at Eastbourne escapes ban after unknowingly eating brownies laced with cannabis

A driver who pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his system at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, escaped a ban after magistrates believed his story that he had eaten chocolate brownies without suspecting they had been laced with the drug. Victor Mingle, 22, of Kirkwood Road, Southwark, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Lottbridge Drove on July 10, with cannabis in his blood stream when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 12. He was fined £150 but escaped a driving ban for special reasons after magistrates said they believed his claim about the brownies.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

See also: Dog was dangerously out of control at Eastbourne

See also: Shoplifter handed prison sentence after court says he is a professional criminal