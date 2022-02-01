17 pictures of Eastbourne’s historic model village

The model village was built by master craftsman Benjamin White at the Redoubt Fortress, and featured Fountains Abbey, complete with its own moat and tiny models of monks.

Benjamin White’s grandson, Paul, who provided these lovely photographs, said: “My Grandad made the models and my Nan helped to paint them. Once many of the them were built, my Grandad dug out a trench to make a river, which went all around the models and had real fish living in it. Because the river ran all around, my Grandad had to build bridges so people could cross over.”

The attraction, which grew and evolved throughout its lifetime, closed in 1975 when its creator passed away.

1. Eastbourne Model Village was built by Benjamin White and was a tourist attraction at the Redoubt Fortress from 1954 to 1975. SUS-220102-093657001 Photo Sales

