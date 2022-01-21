Eastbourne’s storm of 1965 hit seafront and model village

Paul’s grandfather, Benjamin White, built and ran Eastbourne’s model village, which opened in the early 1950s and closed in 1975. He is pictured in some of the photos cleaning away some of the damage at the front of the Redoubt.

Paul said: “My grandfather is the gentleman with the white trousers and cigarette.

“I believe the gentleman helping him was named Bert and was the lavatory attendant for the convenience that is pictured and was next to the Redoubt.

“I spent many years as a child playing in the wonderful model village my grandfather built.”

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne like these, please feel free to send them to us at [email protected]

