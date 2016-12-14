Last chance Christmas party night

The final curtain will come down to laughs and applause from a festive audience at the Congress Theatre tomorrow, on Saturday December 17, with the last professional show to play the venue before it closes its doors for 18 months.

The Congress will undergo a full renovation as part of the 44 million pound Devonshire Park Project.

But first comes eternal favourite That’ll Be The Day with Christmas entertainment before the lights go out.

That’ll Be The Day has been charming Eastbourne audiences for decades and this feelgood party night is the perfect rousing finale for the Congress ahead of the venue’s closure...residents and visitors will be sad to say goodbye to the town’s premiere theatre but at least she’s going out with a bang.

This show is all about nostalgia and live entertainment, Trevor, Gary and the gang celebrate the festive season by bringing on back the good times with a combination of their unique comedy mixed with a non-stop line-up of all the best Christmas hits. This will be a proper Christmas spectacular with all the classic Christmas hits from the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s, mixed with zany routines, comedy and dance which all combine for a party atmosphere and seasonal variety at its best.

Through word of mouth the popularity of the show has spread and it attracts audiences both young and old; fusing comedy and much-loved music, the winning format remains the same, so dig out your Christmas jumper, bring along some mistletoe and enjoy the biggest Christmas party ever – the cast promise this is going to be a cracker.

That’ll be the Day are proud supporters of Make-A-Wish UK - the charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

This year they’re celebrating 30 years of granting magical wishes - providing desperately ill children with hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to fight their conditions.

Now entering its third year of collecting, That’ll Be The Day have raised over £150,000 in donations from its generous audiences.

Show creator and performer Trevor Payne said: “We are truly delighted to be supporting Make-A-Wish. The tireless work they do with children across the UK is inspirational.”

That’ll be the Day Christmas Show at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne Saturday 17 December, 7.30pm, tickets priced at £23 - £26.50, to book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.