Eastbourne Herald

Burglars steal £17,000-worth of fireworks from Eastbourne warehouse

Cats Protection has set up an online donations page SUS-170102-162442001

Eastbourne charity shop appeals for donations after burglary

Jamie Reynolds SUS-170102-152528001

Police seek man with Hailsham links

Heavy rain
9c
8c

Firefighters called to Eastbourne flat after electrics flooded

Old Town crash victim named

News

Wealden MP launches bill to ban term ‘honour killing’

Unlikely friendship between 93-year-old and local teenagers

Flooding in Berwick SUS-170102-124903001

Berwick road hit by flooding

A passenger demo at Brighton station SUS-160725-134444001

Commuters start legal proceedings over Southern Rail crisis

Albion players celebrate a goal this season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Another Albion game selected for television coverage

Chuba Akpom is on loan to Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Akpom eyes second successive promotion

Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton has no regrets about FA Cup team selection

Matt Crabb returns to football with Langney Wanderers

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Kia Super League Finals Day to be held at The 1st Central County Ground

Bruno back but Bong still ruled out for Brighton

Delta 7 band from Eastbourne launches new single and inclusive festival at Lewes SUS-170130-143209001

How music and positive energy has been an inspiration for Delta 7

Brewing herbs to cleanse, nurture and restore body and soul

VIDEO: The power of plants to help us remember, digest and love

This year there are going to be some major improvements at the museum

NOSTALGIA: Scene of all manner of grisly ends

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Herstmonceux Castle. Photo by Val Berbec

Harry Potter inspired ‘wizarding school’ to open in Herstmonceux

A homeless man in Eastbourne town centre this week

OUT IN THE FIELD: Think before you give money to beggars

Accident news EMN-170116-102337001

BREAKING: Woman dies after Old Town collision

Road and traffic news.

Appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Eastbourne

Graham Meyer SUS-170125-113234001

Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne businessman who dies after short illness

Sussex Police are investigating a report of rape at Seaford Golf Course. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-170130-144808001

Police launch Seaford rape investigation

