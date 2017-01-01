Eastbourne Herald

TRAVEL: Delays expected after A259 crash

News
St Elisabeth's Church was broken in to

Thieves smash window in sixth raid on Eastbourne church

News
PICTURE SPECIAL: Daredevils in action at Beachy Head

News 4
Light showers
10c
1c

Hailsham businessman given suspended prison sentence

News

Polegate burglaries may be linked, police say

News

Firefighters called to blaze in Seaford home

News 1

Crackdown on Eastbourne cabbies

News 2

Five simple tips to end up with more money in 2017

Business

What do you think we should do to tackle the UK obesity epidemic?

Health 1
Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal celebrate Albion's second goal against MK Dons. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton drawn away in FA Cup

Albion
Borough's Craig Stone is dismissed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Borough 0, Poole 0: A game that had everything, apart from goals

Football
Jordan Davies has joined Albion from Wrexham. Picture by Paul Hazlewood/BHAFC.

Albion sign young defender from Wrexham

Albion
David Wiese in Sussex colours last year. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Sussex sign all-rounder David Wiese on three-year contract

Sport

Picture gallery: Albion v MK Dons

Albion

Eleven changes, so who impressed for Albion?

Albion

Hughton delighted with FA Cup progress

Albion

Kayal scores on return from injury as Albion progress in FA Cup

News
Splash Point Jazz Club’s next outing

Music
Concentus is appealling for new members at start of 2017 SUS-170901-071204001

Start 2017 on a high note or two

Music
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

DVD REVIEW - USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (3 out of 5)

Arts
Smugglers offload their goods on the beach

‘Seaford Shags’ swoop on wrecked cargo ship

Lifestyle
St Andrew's Church, with its Saxon origins, is one of the oldest in England

NOSTALGIA: Fascinating look at Bishopstone’s ancient church

Lifestyle