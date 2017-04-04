Cast change for forthcoming Eastbourne production

Jeffrey Holland will star as Tom Ballard in the premiere stage production of the BAFTA-nominated Waiting for God which comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from 25 – 29 April.

He replaces Roy Hudd, who has withdrawn from the production on medical advice, due to ill health.

Jeffrey will star alongside Olivier Award winning actress Nichola McAuliffe (Surgical Spirit).

This comedy about a pair of ageing delinquents in a retirement home who are determined to do anything but grow old gracefully is sure to delight.

The original TV show ran for 47 episodes over 5 series; set in the Bayview Retirement home, this new stage adaptation features all the favourite characters from the original series reimagined for 2017, facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in the era of the silver surfer.

Waiting for God will be at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 April 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm.

Tickets priced from £19, to book call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk