Another first for Eastbourne with premiere of The Verdict

In February Eastbourne will be the setting for another world stage premiere at the Devonshire Park Theatre with The Verdict.

Middle Ground Theatre Company is touring an adaptation of the powerful best-selling courtroom thriller witten by Barry Reed which inspired a multi Academy award-nominated film. Reed was a lawyer whose book was translated into a dozen languages before it was made into a movie directed by David Mamet.

Clive Mantle and Jack Shepherd lead this full cast of familiar television faces to explore what is the price of truth.

Frank Galvin is a washed up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic. He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against the unforgiving medical establishment and the all-powerful Catholic Church, he courageously refuses an out of court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother. Smelling a cover up, he instead takes the case and the entire legal system to court.

Clive Mantle has been a household favourite for over three decades, with regular roles in hit television series Robin Of Sherwood, The Vicar Of Dibley, Mount Pleasant, White Van Man, Game of Thrones and of course Dr Mike Barratt in both Casualty and Holby City.

Jack Shepherd is a most celebrated actor with a distinguished career in theatre, television and film spanning over fifty years. His awards include a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award, a Plays and Players London Critics’ Award, and a Time Out Award. He is probably best known for his portrayal of Detective Superintendent Charles Wycliffe in the hugely popular television series Wycliffe.

To be one of the first to see The Verdict on stage from February 14-18 call the box office on 01323 412000 or book online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Tickets £15.50 – £21.50.

