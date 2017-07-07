A tender and magical musical courtesy of the Rattonians

This summer The Rattonians will be taking to TheDevonshire Park stage with the musical comedy Sweet Charity.

As The Congress is closed for refurbishment the company have selected a more intimate show but one, that will still deliver what is expected of the group – packed with great songs and dancing.

The show is a tender, poignant and funny look at the adventures or rather the misadventures, in the ways of love encountered by the gullible and guileless lady known as Charity Hope Valentine, a dance hall hostess who always gives her heart and her earnings to the wrong man.

Charity sings, dances, lauSweet Charity is a musical in every sense of the word – Cy Coleman has captured the rhythms and sounds and Dorothy Fields the vernacular and fun of New York in the 1960s.

The Rattonians will add their magic, produced by Mark and Melanie Adams the show is choreographed by Jan Lynton, who loves Fosse’s style, and the music is under the direction of Carl Greenwood.

The show opens on Tuesday 25 th July nightly through to 29 th with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are available online from Eastbourne Theatres or from the box office on 01323 412000.

Tickets are £16.50 evenings and £14 for matinees and concessions.