UGT hosts Coolville tribute to the music of Rickie Lee Jones

I arrived at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne unsure what to expect as I’d never been to a jazz night so I was open minded.

The band started ten minutes late but it was worth it, I was blown away by the incredible vocals of Chantelle Duncan. Each member of the band was unique and highly talented, the pianist Mark Cherrie was fantastic and full of character, he had that jazzy look about him. Everyone was happy and smiling. Although the crowd was small and intimate the night was fantastic, every table had a small mood light and I felt very welcomed into the audience.

If the first few songs weren’t great enough, out came Greg Heath with his Saxaphone which brought the jazz and if that wasn’t enough later on he changed over to the soprano sax which was very uplifting. The music was very melodic and easy to follow unlike classic jazz. Chantelle really showed off her soft smooth voice and showed emotion in her vocals and body language. There was one particular song that gave the crowd the wow factor and that was ‘Ghost Train’, Andy Drudy played a phenomenal acoustic guitar solo.

You could really see their passion for jazz and Rickie Lee Jones. They even chucked in a little Reggae number.

The band were in high spirits and that was shown in their performance, the bassist Terry Gregory was extremely talented and I would have liked to see him closer to the front of the stage.

Every member had their time to shine and show off their talent with solo’s throughout the night.

The drummer had a very relaxed stage presence and helped out with wind chimes along with his stunning drum performance.

The show ended with one of Rickie Lee Jones’ hit records ‘Chuck E.’s in love’ and the crowd cheered with joy.

Overall I had a brilliant time seeing the band play and left having a different view of jazz music.

I would highly recommend going to see this band and I will be looking out for their next gig. By Cat Sanders.