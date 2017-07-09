Enjoy the songs of Abba as tribute act comes to town

More than four decades after Swedish pop legends Abba swept to stardom after performing in the Brighton Dome at the legendary Eurovision Song Contest of 1974, the music of this mega band is still as popular as ever.

For the first time Arrival The Hits of Abba come to the Winter Garden, Eastbourne in what will be a night of pure nostalgia on Saturday 22 July.

Arrival were created in 1995 and have gone onto have an incredibly successful 22 years entertaining the nation and the rest of the world, and have performed sold-out shows in more than 20 different countries worldwide.

The high-energy show features the vast catalogue of hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous and many more - bringing to life the extraordinary song writing talents of Benny and Bjorn. So Take a Chance on ARRIVAL The Hits of ABBA at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne on Saturday July 22.