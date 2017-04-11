Sussex women sign up spinner Smith as they seek silverware

Sussex Women have signed left-arm spinner and top order batsman Linsey Smith from Berkshire.

22-year-old Smith, who is also in the England Academy and will shortly be going on tour to Abu Dhabi with England, was one of the stand out players in the Women’s Kia Super league last year for the Southern Vipers.

She helped the Vipers to win the inaugural Kia Super League title and claimed the best figures by any spinner in the whole tournament, taking 4 for 10 against the Yorkshire Diamonds.

Smith is set to play a huge part for Sussex’s quest for silverware in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and the NatWest T20 this season.

She said of her move to Sussex, “I am delighted to be joining Sussex and embracing a new challenge in a squad which has huge potential.

“I can’t wait to get started working with a new set of coaching staff and players in an ambitious and competitive environment to help my development. I hope we can achieve great things in the future.”

Sussex Women’s Head Coach James Anyon said, “Linsey is a great signing for us. She will have a key role to play and will strengthen our bowling department with her left-arm spin, as well as playing a part with the bat in our top order.

“Linsey has a lot of friends already in the Sussex side so she will fit in well and I believe she is a great character to have in the dressing room. I’m looking forward to working with Linsey and helping her develop her cricket further.”

The Sussex Women, who are sponsored by the Aldridge Foundation, will begin their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign on Sunday 30th April away to Nottinghamshire.