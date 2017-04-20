Sussex at Saffrons are ‘hottest seats in town’

The much anticipated return of first-class cricket to The Saffrons ground in Eastbourne is proving a big hit with residents and the business community.

Nearly 1,000 tickets for the one-day match on Sunday, May 14 have been snapped up.

They are proving to be the hottest seats in town and are currently selling faster than the T20 series at the Hove county ground later this summer.

The business community has also given the event a massive thumbs-up, with all 500 places in the corporate marquee now taken.

Eastbourne Cricket Club chairman Ian Fletcher-Price said, “I have been trying to persuade Sussex to consider Eastbourne as a top class venue for some years,” Ian said. “So I am absolutely thrilled that the town is giving its full support to the event.

“We can accommodate around 5,000 spectators, so there are still plenty of seats available to cricket fans.”

Sussex were regular visitors to The Saffrons until 2000, when the pitch was deemed to have fallen below county standards, the cost of staging the matches had become prohibitive. “This is a great opportunity to show off our fantastic wicket and amazing support,” Ian said. “We don’t want to wait another 17 years for the second match.”