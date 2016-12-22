Speedway ace Charley set to fly high for Eagles

Charley Powell is the fifth name on the Eastbourne IT First Eagles teamsheet for 2017.

Powell will be start the campaign at reserve, team manager Connor Dugard confirmed.

Dugard commented: “There’s two ways you can build your team, strength in depth or out and out top heavy.

“Last year, when we rebuilt the team, we were out and out top heavy and that made us quite vulnerable in the middle order and at reserve.

“A lot of the other teams are putting two 3 pointers at reserve. We have one (Tom Brennan).

Charley comes in on a 4.05 and we believe he can put at least a point on that average.

“A couple of clubs approached us wanting to use him including the likes of Cradley.”

Powell who spent most of the season with a broken collarbone said: “I’m really happy to be back at Eastbourne. “The fans are great and the management are great too. It’s one big family everywhere you go. I missed a few meetings last season due to other commitments but that changes this year. I’m fitter than ever and in the gym everyday. I can’t wait to go practising with the guys and more importantly racing for the Eagles.”

Eastbourne have now named: Georgie Wood (captain), Mark Baseby, Connor Coles, Tom Brennan and now Powell.

With two riders left to confirm the IT First Eagles have 9.49 points to play with for their two second-string riders.

Dugard said: “One of them may surprise you, but personally I feel I’ve built a team that can challenge for honours once again. We’ve won four out of five trophies in two years, that isn’t bad going really.”

