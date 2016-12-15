Boxers are ready to rumble at Skateworld showdown

Eastbourne Boxing Club host their Christmas Show on Saturday, December 17 with 10-15 scheduled top amateur boxing bouts.

At time of writing, 10 Eastbourne Boxers are prepped and ready to represent the town on what has proven to be one of the best amateur shows in the country.

Coach Adam Haniver said, “We get 500-600 people in attendance and they return because of the quality of the boxing and the extra mile we go to make it exciting for the spectators.”

Two debutants will step in to the squared ring for Eastbourne Boxing Club - young Daniel Legg versus Samuel Robinson of Surbiton and Kieran Warren v William Miller of Guildford who will be both boxing a skills bout.

Vinny Fudger will be competing against Albert Joe Smith of Guildford. A national TV channel will be following young Smith filming for a documentary about young boxers. A five strong team will be there to film him - look out for this feature on TV in the new year. Callum Lucas is matched against Kian Taylor from Westree in Kent in there 55kg match up.

Kyle Knight boxes Dino Frederico of Odyssey whilst Callum Brown will be looking to turn the screw against Gytis Andriunvicius in a rematch from last year where the Eastbourne boxer edged it on points.

Welter-weight Daniel ‘The Hurt’ Pert is matched against Surbiton’s Pardis Zalmay and will be looking to build on his recent two performances.

Heavyweight Jamie Gillett will also be in action looking to add to a recent excellent first round stoppage two weeks ago in Bexhill. have boxers coming from Hastings, the Army, Watford, East Brighton, Southampton, Littlehampton, Bognor, Guildford, Chichster, Westree, Odyssey ABC, Moulescoomb, IQ south London, Surbiton, Horsham and Fishersgate Brighton all looking to perform at their bests.

Come and support boxing at it’s purest and best and support your local boxers.

Doors open at 7pm at Skateworld. Tickets available cheaper online at http://eastbourneboxingclub.co.uk/show-tickets/ or call Adam Haniver on 07825684196.