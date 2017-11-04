Swansea City 0, Brighton 1: Murray goal gives Albion second away win of the season

Glenn Murray continued his rich vein of form as Brighton & Hove Albion clinched their second away win of the season at Swansea this afternoon.

The striker's fourth goal in three games was enough to see Albion secure their fourth victory of the Premier League campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk on the ball against Swansea City. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



In doing so they climbed up to eighth in the table but heaped yet more misery on a struggling Swans, who almost pinched a point in added time when substitute Luciano Narsingh fired against the crossbar.



The home side's form has been poor at Liberty Stadium so far this season and the Seagulls' success means their Welsh host have lost six of their seven games there in all competitions so far.



Albion named an unchanged side from the one that drew with Southampton last week and despite Beram Kayal being fit again after his injury lay off, he was not included on the bench in what was also unchanged.



Swansea made one change from their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal as Nathan Dyer came in for Mike van der Hoorn in a three-pronged attack for the Swans.

Lukasz Fabianski tips over a cross as Shane Duffy attempts to head home. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



All early eyes were on man in the middle Mike Dean. It was the first time the referee had taken charge of an Albion game since he controversially sent off Dale Stephens in their promotion decider at Middlesborough in May 2016 - leading the Seagulls to miss out on going up in the play-offs.



After a bit of a sloppy start as Sam Clucas ran the ball out for a corner and Pascal's Gross resultant delivery flew straight out of play, it took some sharp stuff from Shane Duffy to keep the Swans out after just six minutes.



The big central defender did superbly to cut out Kyle Naughton's low first-time cross with Tammy Abraham waiting to tap home in the centre of the goal. At the other end, Lukasz Fabianski had to be alert to push over a deep Gross cross, that Duffy had races into the box to try and nod home at the far post.



Another sloppy spell from the hosts midway through the half saw them twice give the ball away in their own half and the second time, a Gross effort deflected just wide.

Albion celebrate Glenn Murray's opener against Swansea. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



Federico Fernandez received the game's first caution for going through Murray on the halfway line, but it was the Albion striker who would soon have his revenge.



A lovely Anthony Knockaert left-footed delivery to the far post saw Murray lose Fernandez and the ball came off his thigh from close range and rolled past Fabianski into the net on 29 minutes.



Moments later it could have been 2-0 as a towering Dunk header from a Knockaert corner was pushed over by Fabianski. At the other end, Jordan Ayew broke into the box but Duffy threw himself at the ball to block the shot and Mathew Ryan easily gathered.



Swansea had the first chance of the second half as Dyer poked Abrahams through one-on-one but Ryan made himself big at the striker's feet and blocked the ball away for a corner with his chest. From the resulting flag kick, a goalmouth scramble saw Ayew and Abrahams both swing at efforts, but again, Albion kept them out.



After that neither side really created any clear-cut chances, Swansea were guilty of wasting a number of set-pieces in dangerous positions, while Albion defended comfortably.



Chris Hughton gave Solly March, Izzy Brown and Tomer Hemed minutes in the closing stages and there was to be one scare in injury-time when substitute Narsingh broke free, but crashed against the bar.



Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo (March 65), Gross (Brown 85), Murray (Hemed 78). Unused subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, Suttner, Schelotto.



Swansea: Fabiansk; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Clucas (Routledge 78); Fer, Ki, Carroll (Narsingh 59), Abraham, Ayew (McBurnie 78). Unused subs: Nordfeldt, van der Hoorn, Mesa, Fulton.



Referee: Mike Dean.



Attendance: 20, 822.

