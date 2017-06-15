Search

RUMOUR MILL: Everton target AC Milan striker | Morata set to complete £65m move to Man United next week | Southampton could make move for former Dortmund boss | Arsenal will resist any offers for Sanchez | Bale determined to stay at Real Madrid | Fenerbahce planning double raid on Leicester for Vardy and Musa | Hart and Iheanacho first to go in Man City’s summer clearout

Carlos Bacca

Carlos Bacca

0
Have your say

Everton are looking to do a bit of business this summer.

Today's transfer news