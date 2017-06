Brighton and Hove Albion face a tough run in to their first Premier League season.

The fixtures were released at 9am and the last six games see Albion play Huddersfield Town (h), Crystal Palace (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h) Burnley (a) Manchester United (h) and Liverpool (a).

The full fixtures

March also sees them host Arsenal, followed by away trips to Everton and Manchester City.

They open their first ever season in the Premier League by hosting Manchester City.