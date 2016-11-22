French striker Yoann signs on for Borough

Eastbourne Borough have signed French striker Yoann Fellrath, on non-contract terms.

Yoann has been training with the first team squad while awaiting international clearance, which was received on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old front man is expected to be behind Elliott Romian, Nat Pinney and Jamie Taylor in the pecking but could feature on the bench for tonight’s (7.45pm) clash with Margate at Priory Lane.

Yoann is well travelled, having been on the books of Olympique Lyon, played college football in Canada, and most recently was playing in Sweden.

“I am very pleased to welcome Yoann into our ranks,” said Borough boss Tommy Widdrington. “He has been eager and lively in training, and he could well have a useful contribution to make in the coming weeks - in particular since there is a possibility of losing Gavin McCallum for a little while.”

McCallum, who came off worst in an accidental collision with Weston goalkeeper Luke Purnell on Saturday, is undergoing medical examinations on his injured elbow.