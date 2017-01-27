Boro’ kids must learn from mistakes after Darts loss

Assistant manager Hugo Langton insists Eastbourne Borough youngsters must learn harsh lessons following their painful midweek home 3-2 loss against Dartford.

Borough contributed to their own downfall as poor defending allowed the visitors to leave Priory Lane with maximum points.

“It’s not right that you score two goals at home and still lose the match,” bemoaned Langton. “It’s kind of excusable because we are a very young side and the lads are learning. But the trick is to learn from the errors quickly and not to repeat them.

“We have faith in these young lads and we want to work with them and improve them as players. We feel they have a lot of talent and ability but it’s also down to them to show they can manage certain situations on the pitch.

“Sometimes that only comes from experience and learning from experienced players such as Ian Simpemba, Mark Hughes and Jamie Taylor. But these young lads can play a big part in the future of the club.”

The defeat dropped Borough down to 13th in the table on 31 points - 14 points adrift of the play-offs. Tomorrow (Saturday) they travel to 11th placed Hemel Hempstead.”

Langton added, “It’s a tricky one for us. Hemel is always a tough place to go and in Jake Robinson they have a striker who is a genuine goal threat. “Obviously if we don’t improve defensively they have the tools to hurt us but you can say that about most teams at this level.”

Despite being off the pace with the leaders, Langton believes there’s plenty to play for and hasn’t given up entirely on claiming a play-off spot. “We are a way back in terms of the play-offs but we are not giving up yet - it’s still mathematically possible. Every year you always see one team who emerges from the pack and goes on a run.”